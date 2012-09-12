(Adds background)
HELSINKI, Sept 12 Nokia Siemens Networks said on
Wednesday it will begin lay-off talks in Finland next week, with
around 400 workers expected to get severance packages as part of
its global cost-cutting programme.
The company, formed by Nokia and Siemens
in 2007, said last November that it wanted to cut a
quarter of the group's workforce as it struggles to make a
profit amid fierce pricing competition from Chinese rivals and
Sweden's Ericsson.
NSN also said earlier this year it would cut about 2,900
jobs in Germany from its total workforce there of 9,100.
