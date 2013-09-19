BRIEF-Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations
HELSINKI, Sept 19 Nokia Oyj : * Says to publish Q3 results on October 29 * Says extraordinary general meeting to be held November 19 (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations
NEW YORK, April 7 A restaurant in New York has temporarily brought to life an eatery envisioned by Tupac Shakur, coinciding with the late rapper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.