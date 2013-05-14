BRIEF-Ico Group Ltd says Yong Man Kin resigned as Executive Director and Chairman
* Change Of Executive Director, Chairman Of The Board, Authorized Representative, Process Agent And Member Of The Nomination Committee
HELSINKI May 14 Nokia Oyj : * Nokia introduces Nokia lumia 925 * Says lumia 925 will be introduced into the US by T-Mobile and into China by
China Mobile and China Unicom * Says Nokia lumia 925 will be priced around 469 EUR before taxes and subsidies * Says lumia 925 introduced into Europe with Vodafone (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Change Of Executive Director, Chairman Of The Board, Authorized Representative, Process Agent And Member Of The Nomination Committee
* Unit Vetrya Asia Pacific signs agreement with Sedania Innovator Bhd
* Publishing group formed by last year's merger of Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso and Itedi will be called Gedi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)