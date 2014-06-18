HELSINKI, June 18 Nokia Oyj : * To repurchase own shares in line with its capital structure optimization

program * Says the board resolved to repurchase a maximum of 370 million Nokia shares,

however up to an equivalent of EUR 1.25 billion * Says repurchases will commence earliest after publication of nokia's second

quarter 2014 results, which are scheduled for publication on July 24, 2014 (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)