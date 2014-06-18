UPDATE 4-Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
HELSINKI, June 18 Nokia Oyj : * To repurchase own shares in line with its capital structure optimization
program * Says the board resolved to repurchase a maximum of 370 million Nokia shares,
however up to an equivalent of EUR 1.25 billion * Says repurchases will commence earliest after publication of nokia's second
quarter 2014 results, which are scheduled for publication on July 24, 2014 (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
NEW YORK, April 21 The cast of a new adaptation of dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" insisted on Friday they did not set out to make a feminist statement, but some hoped the TV show would inspire viewers to take political action.