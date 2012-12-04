* Contract with D. Telekom not extended - sources
* Workers to be told at Wednesday meeting - sources
* NSN Services Germany has about 1,000 workers
FRANKFURT/HELSINKI, Dec 4 Nokia Siemens
Networks' (NSN) German services unit faces closure and 1,000
jobs are at risk as Nokia and Siemens
shake up the joint venture, two sources said.
One of the people familiar with the situation said the
closure would be effective by the end of 2013 and will be
announced on Wednesday during a meeting at which workers will be
told a crucial contract with Deutsche Telekom will
not be extended.
The Mobile telecoms equipment joint venture is cutting costs
and plans to shed a quarter of its staff and sell product lines
to focus on mobile broadband. The programme is expected to yield
about 1 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in cost savings by the end
of next year.
The telecoms equipment market is going through tough times
with stiff competition from Chinese peers Huawei and
ZTE as the major telecoms operators postpone
investments, faced with shrinking markets due to the weak
economy.
France's Alcatel-Lucent has also said it will cut
costs and jobs to survive stiff competition and weak
demand.
NSN Services Gmbh, which generates under 100 million euros
in annual sales and employs about 1,000 people, provides network
operations and management services and also includes Vodafone
among its customers.
Deutsche Telekom sold the unit to NSN five years ago, when
the two companies also agreed on a 300 million euro services
contract that now will not be renewed, according to the sources.
NSN, which declined to comment, has said such services,
often provided on older overhead cable networks, are not
considered core operations, and it exited a similar business in
Brazil earlier this year.
Verdi union representative Mike Doeding said that a meeting
to update workers about next year's plans was scheduled for
Wednesday, adding he had no idea about what message to expect
from management.
"If they are to close the unit it would be an outrage,"
Doeding said.
Deutsche Telekom referred requests for comment to NSN.
On Monday, NSN said it was selling its optical fibre unit to
Marlin Equity Partners, resulting in the transfer of up to 1,900
employees, mainly in Germany and Portugal.
NSN had 60,600 employees at the end of the third quarter.