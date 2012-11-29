HELSINKI/FRANKFURT Nov 29 Mobile network
equipment maker Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) will cut
650 jobs as it shuts down its plant in Bruchsal, Germany, a
spokeswoman for the company said on Thursday.
The 50-50 joint venture between Nokia Oyj and
Siemens AG is carrying out a cost-cutting plan, which
includes laying off a quarter of its staff and selling product
lines to focus on mobile broadband.
The restructuring should result in 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion) in cost savings by the end of next year.
Workers at the site in Bruchsal, about 125 kilometres south
of Frankfurt, were informed of the plan on Tuesday, another
spokeswoman for NSN said.
Depending on how talks with labour representatives go, the
company envisions that workers could start leaving in three to
six months, she said.
($1 = 0.7746 euros)
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen and Maria Sheahan; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)