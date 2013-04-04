* Six-year joint venture pact lapses Thursday
* Initial public offering, private equity sale possible
By Ritsuko Ando and Jens Hack
COPENHAGEN/MUNICH, April 4 A six-year pact
binding Siemens and Nokia in Nokia Siemens
Networks expired on Thursday with sources at the two parent
companies saying there was no sale in sight for at least the
next few months.
The lapsing of the shareholder pact frees the co-parents to
sell all or part of their 50-percent stakes in NSN without
consulting the other. Some financial analysts who specialise in
the technology sector had said a deal could be possible as early
as this month after Siemens executives set up an exploratory
committee earlier this year.
Sources at both Siemens and the Finnish handset maker said
no deals - including a stock exchange listing or buyout - were
imminent, however.
German industrial bellwether Siemens has been more outspoken
than Nokia about its desire to sell its stake in the joint
venture to focus on its core business. It booked a 741
million-euro equity investment loss at NSN last year.
Nokia has also made no secret of wanting to let go of NSN so
it can concentrate on its ailing mobile phone business. It
recently cancelled dividends and sold, then leased back, its
company headquarters to save cash.
MORE TIME NEEDED FOR IPO
Taking NSN public was "the ideal solution," said one banker
who has been involved in technology sector deals, declining to
be named as he was not authorized to speak on the matter.
Such a move would have been unthinkable a year ago as
competition from Chinese rivals such as Huawei hit its
margins and a weak global economy discouraged dampened spending
on telecommunications equipment.
After a massive restructuring drive including staff cuts and
asset sales, NSN's operating and gross margins have risen in
recent quarters. By the end of 2012 it was contributing to
Nokia's cash flow instead of draining it, and Nokia said NSN was
making "progress towards becoming a more independent entity".
In interviews with Reuters and in research reports, most
financial analysts who specialise in the sector said that
investors would want to see a few more quarters of improvement
before buying NSN shares, however. Most pin NSN's value at
around 6 to 10 billion euros.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley cut his price
target on Nokia this week on worries Samsung was eating into its
mobile market share, but he was upbeat about NSN. He estimated
its value at around 8.9 billion euros, 0.55 times expected sales
for 2013. Morgan Stanley has said it sees NSN's value at 0.4-0.6
times 2013 sales.
He noted NSN was becoming a leading supplier of Long Term
Evolution (LTE) high speed data devices after winning contracts
with carriers upgrading their mobile Internet infrastructure,
particularly in North America but also Japan and Korea.
"On a macro level, the market's only going to support three
mobile broadband players. And we think it will be Ericsson,
Huawei and the third one will be Nokia Siemens, given their
execution," Walkley told Reuters.
But he said an initial public offering would take time.
"They're still going through restructuring," he said. "It
may take another two to three quarters to show... it's a
sustainably profitable company."
SALE TO PRIVATE EQUITY OR RIVAL
Other possible scenarios include selling to private equity.
Such firms shunned NSN when the co-parents tried unsuccessfully
to sell it in 2011, but NSN's turnaround could attract interest.
The analysts said that a buyout by an industry rival was
also possible, although few were willing to name potential
buyers other than Alcatel-Lucent. European governments
were likely to oppose Chinese manufacturers over security
concerns.
Some said a combination of Alcatel-Lucent and NSN could help
fight off stiff competition from the Chinese players as well as
Sweden's Ericsson.
Alcatel-Lucent has its own cash burn problems, however, and
new Chief Executive Michel Combes has been tasked with
implementing decisive job cuts. In 2012, the firm posted a 1.4
billion euro net loss.
"It's unlikely that Alcatel will be interested," said a
banker who has worked with Alcatel, who asked not to be named
because he was not authorised to comment.
Some financial analysts said Nokia, possibly in partnership
with another investor such as private equity or Finland's state
investment fund Solidium, could take a minority stake in a sale
or IPO and continue to benefit from NSN's growth.
Morgan Stanley analyst Francois Meunier said it would be
preferable for both Siemens and Nokia to make a "clean" exit,
but said that if Nokia's mobile phone business continues
bleeding cash, a sale could make its financial results look even
weaker.