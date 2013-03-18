Sailing-Britain's Ainslie stakes all on America's Cup dream
June 1 Ben Ainslie is the only America's Cup skipper with his name emblazoned on one of the six space-age foiling catamarans flying around Bermuda's Great Sound this month.
HELSINKI, March 18 Nokia Oyj : * Says reiterates NSN target for non-ifrs operating margin to be between 5% and
10% (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
June 1 Ben Ainslie is the only America's Cup skipper with his name emblazoned on one of the six space-age foiling catamarans flying around Bermuda's Great Sound this month.
ADDIS ABABA, June 1 Ethiopia has cut off internet access nationwide until at least June 8 to try to stop cheats from posting high school exam papers on social media, a government official said on Thursday.