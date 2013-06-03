Nokia Lumia smartphones are pictured in a shop in Warsaw, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files

HELSINKI Telecom equipment maker Nokia Siemens Networks NOK1V.HE (SIEGn.DE) said it plans to shut down a small factory in India at the end of July as part of a global cost-cutting drive.

A spokeswoman for the joint venture between Nokia and Siemens said the Kolkata plant, which employs 48 people and makes fixed-line communications equipment, was "non-core and also unprofitable."

The company's massive restructuring drive, including asset sales and 17,000 job cuts worldwide, have helped NSN's operating and gross margins rise in recent quarters.

(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)