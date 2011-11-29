(Adds background, details, comment)
HELSINKI Nov 29 Struggling mobile telecom
gear venture Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) said on
Tuesday it had agreed to sell a unit working on a niche WiMax
technology to private-equity backed NewNet Communication
Technologies.
The sale is the first for loss-making NSN since it last week
announced plans to sell units and axe 17,000 jobs, nearly a
quarter of its workforce.
The price of the deal -- which includes the complete WiMAX
product portfolio, the related employees and assets, as well as
active customer and supplier contracts -- was not disclosed.
NSN said in a statement the deal was expected to close next
month and some 300 NSN employees would transfer to NewNet.
NewNet is owned by California-based private equity firm
Skyview Capital LLC.
"This transaction represents a significant milestone in our
strategy of building a strong global presence in the
telecommunications marketplace," Alex Soltani, chairman and CEO
of Skyview Capital, said in a statement.
NSN, which has struggled to make a profit since being set up
in 2007, was formed by Finnish cellphone maker Nokia
and German conglomerate Siemens in the hope of
building enough scale to lead an industry dominated by Swedish
company Ericsson and, increasingly, by Chinese
entrants.
It has faced aggressive pricing from rivals and an economic
downturn that has forced telecoms companies to cut spending.
Last week NSN Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said in a letter
to employees that the company would seek to exit or to put "on
maintenance mode" businesses such as fixed-line VoIP, broadband
access, WiMAX, narrowband, carrier Ethernet, business support
systems, and communications and entertainment solutions.
