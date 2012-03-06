HELSINKI, March 6 Mobile phone network equipment maker Nokia Siemens Networks will outsource 240 employees working in research and development in Finland to IT services firm Tieto as part of its ongoing revamp, the firms said on Tuesday.

The transfer comes in addition to the 17,000 job cuts - almost a quarter of the group's workforce - Nokia Siemens announced in November.

The company formed by Nokia and Siemens in 2007, is attempting to improve profitability dented by cut-price competition from Chinese rivals and Sweden's Ericsson.

The deal is expected to be approved by the competition authorities in early April.