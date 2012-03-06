British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
HELSINKI, March 6 Mobile phone network equipment maker Nokia Siemens Networks will outsource 240 employees working in research and development in Finland to IT services firm Tieto as part of its ongoing revamp, the firms said on Tuesday.
The transfer comes in addition to the 17,000 job cuts - almost a quarter of the group's workforce - Nokia Siemens announced in November.
The company formed by Nokia and Siemens in 2007, is attempting to improve profitability dented by cut-price competition from Chinese rivals and Sweden's Ericsson.
The deal is expected to be approved by the competition authorities in early April. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.