Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
HELSINKI, March 6 Nokia Siemens Networks said on Tuesday it has won a five-year network maintenance and support contract from mobile telecoms company Vimpelcom for its network in central Russia.
The value of the deal was not disclosed.
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
June 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.