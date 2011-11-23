HELSINKI Nov 23 Nokia Siemens Networks has gained market share when fighting for network modernisation deals in Europe, a key battleground for the telecom gear industry, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier, Nokia Siemens Networks unveiled a restructuring plan, which includes selling businesses and axing 17,000 jobs to help cut annual operating costs by around 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion).

Suri said the company would focus in its revamp on operations in which it has enough scale to battle rivals like Ericsson amnd Huawei.

"We are a strong number two in mobile broadband," he said. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki)