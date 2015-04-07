BANGKOK, April 7 Nokscoot, Thailand's long-haul
low-cost carrier, said on Tuesday it has cancelled all charter
flights to Japan and South Korea until April 27, pending licence
re-evaluation by Thai authorities.
NokScoot, a joint venture between Nok Airlines PCL
and a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Ltd, has to
refund more than 20,000 passengers booked on flights during the
period, Chairman Patee Sarasin told Reuters.
Japan and South Korea imposed a ban in late March on charter
and newly scheduled flights by Thai-registered airlines due to
safety concerns highlighted by an international audit.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong)