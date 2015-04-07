* Nearly 150,000 passengers affected by Japan, Korea bans
* South Korea permits Jet Asia, scheduled flights for short
term
(Adds minister comments about South Korea's ban)
By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, April 7 Thai long-haul low-cost carrier
NokScoot said on Tuesday it has cancelled all charter flights to
Japan and South Korea until April 27, pending a licence
re-evaluation by the authorities.
NokScoot, a joint venture between Nok Airlines PCL
and a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Ltd, will have
to refund more than 20,000 passengers booked on flights during
the period, Chairman Patee Sarasin told Reuters.
Japan and South Korea imposed a ban in late March on charter
and newly scheduled flights by Thai-registered airlines due to
safety concerns highlighted by an international audit.
NokScoot is one of the Thailand-registered airlines hit by
the flight bans which are expected to affect nearly 150,000
passengers seeking to travel to Japan and South Korea, popular
destinations for Thai travellers, during Thai New Year holidays.
South Korea's authorities banned three airlines -- Jet Asia
Airways, Asia Atlantic Airlines and NokScoot -- to fly charter
flights to the country in late March, which affected about
22,000 passengers in April, Thai officials said.
However, South Korea has allowed Jet Asia to fly charter
flights during April 7-15, and scheduled carriers such as Thai
Airways International and Thai AirAsiaX, are permitted
to increase flights during April 10-19, the peak season for Thai
travellers.
"This is temporary measure to help ease the impact on
passengers," Thai Transport Minister Air Chief Marshall Prajin
Junthong told a news conference on the result of negotiations
with the South Korean authorities last weekend.
Thailand's military government plans to restructure the
aviation regulatory agency to meet international standards after
safety concerns were raised in March during an audit by the
Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
ICAO gave Thailand's Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) a
90-day grace period to comply with the standards.
The DCA is also in the process of re-evaluating all 41
licences it has granted to Thai airlines, starting with six
flying to Japan. It is due to submit the findings to Japan's
Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) within this week.
Thai authorities have sent the findings to JCAB and are
waiting for the Japanese authorities to make a decision on which
airlines will be permitted, Voradech Hanprasert, deputy
permanent secretary at the Thai transport ministry, said on
Tuesday.
The DCA has asked Japan and South Korea authorities to
permit NokScoot and Thai AirAsiaX to fly special flights with
empty planes to the two countries and bring passengers to
Thailand, Voradech said.
(Writing by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by David Evans)