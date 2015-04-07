* Nearly 150,000 passengers affected by Japan, Korea bans

* South Korea permits Jet Asia, scheduled flights for short term (Adds minister comments about South Korea's ban)

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, April 7 Thai long-haul low-cost carrier NokScoot said on Tuesday it has cancelled all charter flights to Japan and South Korea until April 27, pending a licence re-evaluation by the authorities.

NokScoot, a joint venture between Nok Airlines PCL and a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Ltd, will have to refund more than 20,000 passengers booked on flights during the period, Chairman Patee Sarasin told Reuters.

Japan and South Korea imposed a ban in late March on charter and newly scheduled flights by Thai-registered airlines due to safety concerns highlighted by an international audit.

NokScoot is one of the Thailand-registered airlines hit by the flight bans which are expected to affect nearly 150,000 passengers seeking to travel to Japan and South Korea, popular destinations for Thai travellers, during Thai New Year holidays.

South Korea's authorities banned three airlines -- Jet Asia Airways, Asia Atlantic Airlines and NokScoot -- to fly charter flights to the country in late March, which affected about 22,000 passengers in April, Thai officials said.

However, South Korea has allowed Jet Asia to fly charter flights during April 7-15, and scheduled carriers such as Thai Airways International and Thai AirAsiaX, are permitted to increase flights during April 10-19, the peak season for Thai travellers.

"This is temporary measure to help ease the impact on passengers," Thai Transport Minister Air Chief Marshall Prajin Junthong told a news conference on the result of negotiations with the South Korean authorities last weekend.

Thailand's military government plans to restructure the aviation regulatory agency to meet international standards after safety concerns were raised in March during an audit by the Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

ICAO gave Thailand's Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) a 90-day grace period to comply with the standards.

The DCA is also in the process of re-evaluating all 41 licences it has granted to Thai airlines, starting with six flying to Japan. It is due to submit the findings to Japan's Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) within this week.

Thai authorities have sent the findings to JCAB and are waiting for the Japanese authorities to make a decision on which airlines will be permitted, Voradech Hanprasert, deputy permanent secretary at the Thai transport ministry, said on Tuesday.

The DCA has asked Japan and South Korea authorities to permit NokScoot and Thai AirAsiaX to fly special flights with empty planes to the two countries and bring passengers to Thailand, Voradech said.

(Writing by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by David Evans)