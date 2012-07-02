SINGAPORE, July 2 Singapore container shipping
firm Neptune Orient Lines (NOL), which has reported
losses for the past five quarters, said on Monday it plans to
sell its Singapore headquarter building to raise funds.
"NOL has retained the commercial real estate firm Jones Lang
LaSalle to market the property," the firm said in a stock market
filing.
The sale of the 29-year-old, 26-storey building will
"release capital for strategic investment", NOL added.
NOL has not decided on a reserve price for its headquarter
building which is located along Alexandra Road to the west of
Singapore's central business district.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)