BRIEF-Country Garden says for four months ended 30th april contracted sales was RMB204.16 billion
* For four months ended 30th April co achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB204.16 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Nov 21 Neptune Orient Lines Ltd said on Saturday it has entered exclusive talks with France's CMA CGM, the world's third-largest container shipping firm, over a potential acquisition of the Singapore-based company.
Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL), controlled by Singapore state investment company Temasek Holdings, said in a statement it had entered the exclusive talks until Dec. 7.
NOL, which has struggled in a prolonged downturn in the global shipping market, said this month it was in preliminary discussions with CMA CGM and A.P. Moller-Maersk.
CMA CGM could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Ruth Pitchford; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
DAR ES SALAAM, May 8 Tanzania's central bank said on Monday it revoked the business licence of FBME Bank and placed it under liquidation after it was accused by the U.S. government of large-scale money laundering.