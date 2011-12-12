UPDATE 2-Hexagon's shares hit record high after report of sale talks
* Hexagon says regularly evaluating opportunities (Adds analyst's comments, background, updates share price)
SINGAPORE Dec 12 Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines (NOL), the world's sixth largest container shipping firm, reported on Monday a 14 percent fall in average revenue per container due to lower rates in major trade lanes.
NOL said the average revenue per forty-foot equivalent unit (FEU) during the four weeks to Nov 18 fell to $2,401 from $2,797 a year earlier. But it carried 224,200 FEU during that period, up 2 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)
* Hexagon says regularly evaluating opportunities (Adds analyst's comments, background, updates share price)
ABU DHABI/DUBAI, June 14 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Wednesday it is suspending flights to San Francisco in the United States from October after falling passenger demand curbed the route's profitability.