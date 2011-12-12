SINGAPORE Dec 12 Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines (NOL), the world's sixth largest container shipping firm, reported on Monday a 14 percent fall in average revenue per container due to lower rates in major trade lanes.

NOL said the average revenue per forty-foot equivalent unit (FEU) during the four weeks to Nov 18 fell to $2,401 from $2,797 a year earlier. But it carried 224,200 FEU during that period, up 2 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)