SINGAPORE Dec 7 France's CMA CGM is set to buy
a stake of almost 67 percent in Neptune Orient Lines
from Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, a
source with knowledge of the deal said.
CMA CGM is likely to pay a significant premium over NOL's
"unaffected price", the level in early November when the
Singapore shipping firm had confirmed talks with potential
acquirers, the source said, who declined to be named ahead of
the announcement expected later on Monday.
A deal with Temasek will be followed by an offer for the
remaining shares in the Singapore-listed firm under local rules.
NOL, which has a market capitalization of $2.3 billion, has
struggled amid a prolonged downturn in the global shipping
market, posting four years of consecutive losses. But its plans
to offload assets have helped buoy the company's share price by
roughly 45 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Ryan Woo and Edwina
Gibbs)