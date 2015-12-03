PARIS/SINGAPORE Dec 3 French shipping firm CMA CGM has obtained firm commitments from banks to finance the takeover of Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines (NOL), which has a market value of $2.2 billion, two people familiar with the deal said.

CMA CGM, which is in exclusive talks to buy a nearly 67 percent stake in NOL from state investor Temasek Holdings, has tapped lenders including HSBC, BNP Paribas and JPMorgan to help finance the transaction through a syndication process, the sources said.

As the talks approach a Dec. 7 deadline, NOL shares are hovering close to their highest level since February 2013.

Family-owned CMA CGM is ranked as the world's third-largest container shipping firm and a takeover of NOL would boost its position on trans-Pacific routes.

