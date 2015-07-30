SINGAPORE, July 30 Singapore's Neptune Orient
Lines Ltd (NOL) swung to a tiny net profit in its
second quarter after six straight quarters of losses but said it
had seen severe freight rate erosion.
"The group's container shipping business continued to face a
challenging environment characterised by over-capacity and weak
market demand," NOL Group CEO Ng Yat Chung said in a statement
on Thursday. (bit.ly/1MVRJnG)
The container shipping line, controlled by Singapore's state
investor Temasek Holdings, reported a net profit of $3
million in the quarter ending June 30 versus a net loss of $54
million a year earlier.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters this month that
Temasek had hired a bank to seek buyers for NOL. Temasek has
declined comment, while NOL has said it not made any decision on
a potential sale of the company.
NOL said that following the sale of its APL Logistics unit
for $1.24 billion, it had used the proceeds to reduce its debt.
