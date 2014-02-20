SINGAPORE Feb 20 Singapore's Neptune Orient
Lines Ltd said on Thursday its net loss for the fourth
quarter of 2013 widened 51 percent on the year on lower revenue
from the liner business and freight rates.
The container shipping company, in which Singapore's
sovereign investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd owns
a 67 percent stake, reported a net loss of $137.2 million for
the quarter.
The company posted a net loss of $76.3 million for 2013,
compared to a net loss of $412.5 million in 2012. The figure was
better than a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate consensus of a a
$151.1 million loss.
Shipping companies have been struggling with weak demand and
the pressure to order fuel-efficient large vessels to cut down
on costs. NOL ordered ten 14,000-TEU(twenty-foot equivalent
unit) ships in 2011, and took the delivery of the first of these
megaships last March.
"Conditions in the liner industry are expected to remain
challenging due to continued over-supply of capacity," the
company said ina statement, adding that liner freight rates will
remain under pressure.
NOL said it would focus on managing costs and operational
efficiencies with the aim to improve financial performance in
2014.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)