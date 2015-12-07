SINGAPORE Dec 7 Shares of Singapore's Neptune
Orient Lines Ltd (NOL) were suspended on Monday as
talks between French shipping giant CMA CGM SA to acquire NOL
from its controlling shareholder Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings entered the final day.
NOL announced on Nov. 21 that exclusive talks between CMA
and a unit of Temasek, which owns nearly 67 percent of the
shipping firm, would end just before midnight on Dec 7.
A deal would give the combined entity a strong lead in busy
trans-Pacific maritime routes.
NOL, which has a market capitalization of $2.3 billion, has
struggled from a prolonged downturn in the global shipping
market, posting four years of consecutive losses.
However, plans to offload assets have helped buoy the
company's share price by about 40 percent so far this year.
Earlier this year, NOL sold its logistics business for $1.2
billion to Japanese freight carrier Kintetsu World Express Inc
.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Pullin)