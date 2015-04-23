By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, April 23
LONDON, April 23 Private equity firms are facing
increasingly stiff competition from a growing breed of
entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals as Nomad Holding's
acquisition of Europe's biggest frozen foods business,
Iglo Foods showed this week.
Nomad was founded by Noam Gottesman and Martin Franklin.
Israeli-American Gottesman is founder of investment firm Toms
Capital and co-founder of hedge fund GLG Partners, while
Franklin is founder and executive chairman of Jarden Corp, which
has already bought well-known consumer brands.
Nomad said that Iglo was its "anchor investment" when it
agreed to buy it for 2.6 billion euros ($2.81 billion) from
Permira, and said that it would pursue more acquisitions to
enhance its consumer offerings in existing and new categories.
Like Altice, the holding company of Franco-Israeli
telecoms entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, Nomad operates more like a
private equity firm and is part of a burgeoning and more diverse
class of buyers which are able to raise funds in Europe's
leveraged loan market to back acquisitions.
Although these buyers also use leverage to boost the level
of debt that companies can support, they use lower leverage and
less debt than traditional private equity firms and get better
credit ratings as a result and pay lower interest margins on the
debt.
"If you look at the US loan market there has been a far
greater spectrum of buyer. In Europe there is a new breed of
buyer now that is quasi-corporate and providing far more deals
in the BB space than the market has seen over the past few
years," a senior leveraged loan banker said.
Iglo's buyout will be funded through a combination of
Nomad's cash, equity and the proceeds of a private placement
which will raise around $750m. Nomad and Iglo Group also intend
to use existing debt which will be adjusted to accommodate the
acquisition and will be led by Credit Suisse, Barclays, and UBS.
A 500 million euro portable FRN will remain in place.
Investors in Iglo's existing 1.163 billion euro dual-currency
term loan have been asked to approve a change of control waiver
which will allow 672 million euros of existing euro and
sterling-denominated loans to stay in place and the rest will be
repaid.
Margins on 672 million euros of existing term loans will
reduce by 50 basis points (bp) to 375bp on the euro tranche from
425bp currently and to 425bp on the sterling, from 475bp
currently.
Leverage will also reduce to 3.6 times net debt to EBITDA
from 4.5 times and the deal is likely to receive a ratings
upgrade, bankers said. Investors have been asked to commit to
the deal by May 1.
Nomad is expected to be well received but investors will
have to do their homework on new buyers. Lower leverage, less
risk and greater portfolio diversity is likely to help investors
to feel comfortable with the financing.
In many cases, even CLO 2.0s -- which typically need margins
of 400bp to make deals work -- are prepared to invest in these
deals with higher ratings and lower pricing, as long as they can
find higher yielding deals with lower ratings elsewhere to make
returns on their CLO funds work on a blended basis.
"Nomad isn't a very well known buyer but those billionaires
didn't set up a company to lose money. They are more like a
sponsor and will conduct a true credit analysis. If they manage
to deleverage then investors should still be money good," a
second loan banker said.
The new corporate leveraged, quasi-private equity buyers are
popular with arranging banks, which are relieved to be able to
underwrite profitable deals with lower leverage levels, which
easily comply with new US leveraged lending guidelines, which
are increasingly applicable in Europe and on cross-border deals
that are also sold in the US.
($1 = 0.9244 euros)
