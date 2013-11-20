(Corrects Nominet chief executive's name to Cowley, from
Crowley, paragraph 5. And clarifies nature of Nominet's work in
paragraph 1.)
By Freya Berry
LONDON, November 20 Businesses using the
".co.uk" web address domain will be able to shorten the suffix
to simply ".uk" next year to help make website names snappier,
British Internet registry organisation Nominet said on
Wednesday.
The new domain brings Britain in line with Germany's .de and
France's .fr. It will be available from summer 2014 to all new
websites, for the same price as an existing .co.uk domain.
For those already holding .co.uk, .org.uk, and other similar
addresses, Nominet will offer an equivalent .uk domain, which
will be held in reserve for five years.
After that period, firms who do not choose to buy the new
address will see that .uk domain opened up to all-comers.
"There's a lot of support for a shorter and snappier
domain," said Lesley Cowley, chief executive of Nominet, a
not-for-profit company.
"It's about helping people to have more memorable names and
keeping the trust and confidence that they already have in .uk."
Last week ICANN, the governing body responsible for the
internet's directory, introduced the domain .london for
businesses seeking to associate themselves with the city.
(Editing by Pravin Char)