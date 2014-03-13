March 13 Online retailer NoMoreRack.com is going
through its second forensic audit in seven months to investigate
a potential breach of customer card data, computer and cyber
security blog KrebsOnSecurity reported on Wednesday.
Credit card company Discover Card notified NoMoreRack.com
last month about frauds tied to cards that were used at the
company's online store between November and mid-January, former
Washington Post reporter Brian Krebs wrote on the blog. ()
Information security firm Trustwave had reported last
October that NoMoreRack.com's systems had not been compromised,
the security blog said quoting Vishal Agarwal, NoMoreRack.com's
director of business development.
The e-retailer had commissioned a forensic audit by
Trustwave after Discover Card, owned by Discover Financial
Services, first alerted the company last August that it
was a likely point of compromise.
Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc said last week they
had launched a cross-industry group to improve security for card
transactions and press U.S. retailers and banks to meet a 2015
deadline to adopt technology that would make it safer to pay
with plastic.
The move follows several data breaches at U.S. retailers,
including one at Target Corp late last year involving
the theft of about 40 million credit and debit card records.
NoMoreRack could not be immediately reached for comment.