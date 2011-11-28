MOSCOW Nov 28 Russian mid-sized bank Nomos denied local media reports on Monday that it had sold a stake in regional lender Bank Khanty-Mansiysk (BKM), saying it retains in majority control.

Nomos, which raised $782 million in an initial public offering of shares earlier this year, said it was restructuring its investment in BKM but it will keep its 52 percent controlling interest.

"Nomos has restructured internally, selling its stake in BKM to a daughter company as part of its efforts to improve capital deployment," Jean-Pascal Duvieusart, director of strategy and investor relations at Nomos, told Reuters.

"Final ownership stays at its current level of 52 percent and the move does not affect the consolidated financial statements of Nomos Bank," Duvieusart added.

