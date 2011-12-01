* Profits hurt by revaluation of securities portfolio

* Loan portfolio up 17 pct vs previous quarter

* Profits come in lower than expected (Adds background)

MOSCOW, Dec 1 Russian mid-sized lender Nomos Bank on Thursday posted a net profit which came in below expectations due to a significant trading loss as it revalued its securities portfolio, but said that it had grown its loan assets.

Its loan portfolio now represents more than 70 percent of its assets, and loans increased by 17 percent compared to the previous quarter, driven by increases in small business and retail loans, Nomos said.

Its third quarter net profit of 768 million roubles ($25 million) compared to a 1.75 billion rouble profit the previous year. It reported a 2.64 billion rouble ($85.95 million) loss from trading operations.

Nomos said profits were hurt by a revaluation of its securities portfolio, mostly represented by high quality Russian corporate bonds. These losses have been partially recovered as of November, the bank said.

Nomos, which raised $782 million in an initial public offering in London and Moscow earlier this year, had been expected to post a 49 percent drop in third-quarter net profit to 933 million roubles ($29.8 million) after payments to minor shareholders, a Reuters poll of 10 analysts showed on Tuesday.

Shares rose 5.6 percent, or 34 roubles to 650 roubles.

State lender Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, on Wednesday beat analyst forecasts and raised its full-year profit forecast, on loan growth and higher margins. [ID: nL5E7MU066]

($1 = 30.7143 Russian roubles) (Writing by Megan Davies and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)