MOSCOW, Dec 1 Russian mid-sized lender
Nomos Bank on Thursday posted a net profit
which came in below expectations due to a significant trading
loss as it revalued its securities portfolio, but said that it
had grown its loan assets.
Its loan portfolio now represents more than 70
percent of its assets, and loans increased by 17 percent
compared to the previous quarter, driven by increases in small
business and retail loans, Nomos said.
Its third quarter net profit of 768 million roubles ($25
million) compared to a 1.75 billion rouble profit the previous
year. It reported a 2.64 billion rouble ($85.95 million) loss
from trading operations.
Nomos said profits were hurt by a revaluation of
its securities portfolio, mostly represented by high quality
Russian corporate bonds. These losses have been partially
recovered as of November, the bank said.
Nomos, which raised $782 million in an initial
public offering in London and Moscow earlier this year, had been
expected to post a 49 percent drop in third-quarter net profit
to 933 million roubles ($29.8 million) after payments to minor
shareholders, a Reuters poll of 10 analysts showed on Tuesday.
Shares rose 5.6 percent, or 34 roubles to 650 roubles.
State lender Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, on Wednesday
beat analyst forecasts and raised its full-year profit forecast,
on loan growth and higher margins. [ID: nL5E7MU066]
($1 = 30.7143 Russian roubles)
