MOSCOW, April 10 Russia's Nomos Bank
will begin a roadshow for a dollar-denominated Eurobond on
April 16, sources close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.
JP Morgan, Citi and VTB Capital will organise the Eurobond
placement for Nomos, ranked among Russia's top 15 banks by
assets, the sources said.
Earlier on Tuesday a source told Reuters that another
Russian borrower, top steel maker Evraz, will promote
its Eurobond in Europe and the U.S. from April 12.
Russian banks and companies are interested in borrowing
abroad while foreign investors are in the market for Russian
debt after the finance ministry placed three benchmark Eurobond
tranches worth $7 billion in late March, taking advantage of
strong demand.