MOSCOW, April 20 Nomos bank , one of the largest privately-controlled listed Russian banks, raised $500 million via a seven-year Eurobond issue, pricing the deal at the low end of an initial guidance, IFR reported on Friday.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said that Nomos priced the deal at a 10 percent yield, while the initial guidance was 10.00-10.25 percent.

JP Morgan, Citi and VTB Capital were arranging the deal for Nomos, ranked among Russia's top 15 banks by assets, sources close to the deal told Reuters last week.