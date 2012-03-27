* Profit rise beats expectations
* Loan growth driven by lending to retail, small business
* Shares rise 2 pct
MOSCOW March 27 Russian mid-sized lender Nomos
Bank posted a 35 percent rise in 2011 net
profit, above expectations, while its loan portfolio grew by a
third over the same period.
The company reported full-year net profit of 10 billion
roubles ($345 million), compared to a 7.4 billion rouble profit
the previous year. The figure refers to profit attributable to
the equity holders of its parent company.
Nomos, which raised $782 million in an initial public
offering in London and Moscow last year, had been expected to
post net income of 9.4 billion roubles for the year and 3.6
billion roubles for the fourth quarter.
Nomos' Moscow-listed shares rose 1.94 percent to 814.5
roubles. Its London GDRs were up 1.8 percent at $14, below the
IPO price of $17.5.
The company's loan portfolio grew 32 percent to 468 billion
roubles, driven by retail and small business loan growth. Total
assets rose 25 percent to 662 billion roubles.
Nomos said it mostly recovered a 2.9 billion rouble
mark-to-market trading loss in the third quarter, recovering 2.3
billion of the losses. Its overall trading loss on its
securities portfolio was 616 million at the year-end.
The bank missed profit expectations in its third quarter due
to a significant trading loss. [ID: nL5E7N10V0]