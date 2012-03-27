MOSCOW March 27 Russian mid-sized lender Nomos
Bank posted on Tuesday a 35 percent rise in
2011 net profit, which came in above expectations, while its
loan portfolio grew by a third over the year.
The company reported full-year net profit of 10 billion
roubles ($345 million) compared to a 7.4 billion rouble profit
the previous year. The figure refers to profit attributable to
the equity holders of its parent company.
Nomos, which raised $782 million in an initial public
offering in London and Moscow last year, had been expected to
post net income of 9.4 billion roubles for the year and 3.6
billion roubles for the fourth quarter alone.
Nomos' shares rose 1.94 percent to 814.5 roubles.