SINGAPORE, June 15 Nomura's head of investment banking for Southeast Asia, Patrick Lee, is leaving after four years at the Japanese firm and is expected to join Standard Chartered.

Lee's departure was announced by Nomura in an internal note, while two sources told Reuters that he is likely to join Stanchart. Lee is taking up a "broader banking role" outside of traditional investment banking, one of the sources said.

Stanchart was not available for comment.

Lee joined Nomura after the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers after the Japanese bank acquired the Asian, European and Middle Eastern units of the Wall Street bank.

Kelvin Ho, currently head of investment banking for Malaysia, will replace Lee, according to the Nomura note which was dated June 11. Ho has been with Nomura since 1995.

A number of former Lehman Brother bankers have left the Japanese investment bank over the past few months including Jasjit Bhattal, who helped negotiate the sale of the business when he was at Lehman.

While Nomura has done well in areas such as equities research, its league table position for deals outside Japan shows it remains behind the major banks.

For example, the bank ranked only 21st for mergers and acquisitions in Southeast Asia and 24th in equity capital markets so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Lee had previously worked at UBS covering Singapore and Malaysia investment banking. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Lim)