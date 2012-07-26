TOKYO, July 26 Nomura Holdings Inc said
on Thursday it will hold a news conference at 6 p.m. (0900 GMT)
on its management structure and to give an update on its
internal investigation into leaks of insider information to
clients of its brokerage unit.
Nomura, which is scheduled to hold a separate briefing on
its April-June earnings results at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT), said that
Nomura Securities President Koji Nagai and Senior Corporate
Managing Director Shoichi Nagamatsu will attend the later
briefing along with Nomura Holdings CEO Kenichi Watanabe.
Watanabe and his top lieutenant, Takumi Shibata, will resign
to take responsibility for the scandal, sources said, leaving no
obvious successor for the CEO post.