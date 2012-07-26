TOKYO, July 26 Nomura Holdings Chief
Financial Officer Junko Nakagawa said on Thursday it is hard at
this point to estimate damage to its business from an insider
trading scandal.
Nakagawa also told at a news conference that Japan's largest
brokerage does not have any plans to implement additional cost
cuts on top of the $1.2 billion cost cut efforts announced
earlier.
Nomura CEO Kenichi Watanabe and his top lieutenant, Takumi
Shibata, will resign to take responsibility for leaks of insider
information to clients of its brokerage unit, people with
knowledge of the shake-up said earlier.
