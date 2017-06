Nomura Holdings Inc Chief Executive Kenichi Watanabe listens to a question during a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo November 19, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/files

Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T) Group CEO Kenichi Watanabe will resign to take responsibility for a leakages of insider information to the clients of its brokerage unit, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

In June the investment bank halved Watanabe's pay for six months after the brokerage's third insider trading scandal since he took the helm four years ago.

