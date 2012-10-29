TOKYO Oct 29 Nomura Holdings, Japan's
largest investment bank, posted its fourth straight quarterly
profit on Monday as an upswing in its fixed income operations
helped it counter weak equity markets and the fallout from an
insider trading probe.
Nomura, whose top competitor in Japan is Daiwa Securities
Group, reported a net profit of 2.81 billion yen ($35.3
million) for the July-September second quarter, against a loss
of 46.09 billion yen in the same period last year. The consensus
of eight analysts was for a profit of 5.7 billion yen.
Nomura's results were supported by an upswing in bond
trading and other fixed income products, a major factor boosting
quarterly earnings at U.S. banks including Morgan Stanley
and JP Morgan Chase & Co.
That helped offset the drag from Japan's sluggish stock
market. The benchmark Nikkei average fell 1.5 percent
during July-September, while turnover on the first section of
the Tokyo Stock Exchange slumped 12 percent from April-June.
Nomura also lost underwriting business due to an insider
trading scandal that triggered a shake-up of top management. In
the most high-profile case, it was relegated to a more junior
role on the $8.5 billion initial public offering of Japan
Airlines, the world's second-largest IPO of 2012.
Following a review under newly appointed Chief Executive
Koji Nagai, the company announced plans in late August to chop
an additional $1 billion in costs in the second major
restructuring since it embarked on an overseas expansion through
the acquisition of parts of Lehman Brothers in 2008.