By Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto
TOKYO, Oct 29 Nomura Holdings Inc and
Daiwa Securities Group Inc reported jumps in quarterly
profit from a year earlier, but slowing trade in Tokyo stocks
has knocked some wind out of a resurgence of Japan's top two
investment banks.
Both companies have seen their fortunes improve markedly
this year thanks largely to the aggressive economic growth
agenda of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who came to power in
December, renewing investor interest in Japanese stocks.
While the latest quarter revealed some bright spots, such as
Nomura expanding revenues from fixed income trading while most
of its peers suffered declines, the results also underscored
just how crucial "Abenomics" is to the two companies' future
growth prospects.
"If there is a regression in Abenomics then that will of
course hit the markets," Daiwa's Chief Financial Officer Mikita
Komatsu said after the earnings release. "But we are optimistic.
We don't think that will happen."
Nomura posted on Tuesday a net profit of 38.1 billion yen
($389.9 million) for July-September, up from 2.8 billion yen a
year earlier but down from 65.9 billion yen in April-June. The
Starmine SmartEstimate of four top-ranked analysts was 43
billion yen.
Daiwa said its net profit increased fivefold on year to 35.5
billion yen, compared with the SmartEstimate of 32.8 billion yen
and a record 57.3 billion yen in April-June.
Nomura Chief Financial Officer Shigesuke Kashiwagi pointed
to revenue gains in Europe, the Americas and Asia outside Japan
as progress toward making its overseas business profitable. That
business, built by buying parts of failed bank Lehman Brothers
in 2008 and expanding in the U.S. on its own, was downsized as
part of a recently completed $1 billion cost-cutting programme.
"There is no need for us to embark on a big expansion
overseas," Kashiwagi said at an earnings briefing. "Our
break-even point has been lowered and we can steadily work
towards boosting market share and profitability."
The flow of money into Japanese equities has slowed as
investors become sceptical about whether Abe can deliver on
promised reforms. Trading value on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell
30 percent in the September quarter, cutting into brokerages'
bread-and-butter business of selling shares.
Both Nomura and Daiwa said profit from their retail
divisions halved from the prior quarter. Nomura has 176 branches
across Japan while Daiwa has 120, though it has announced plans
to expand in its network by 50 percent over the next few years.
The heavy exposure to retail investors in Japan is one of
the factors that sets Nomura and Daiwa apart from Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and other investment banks that focus primarily
on corporate customers. Nomura stock is up 47 percent this year,
while Daiwa's has surged 86 percent, suggesting some investors
view this exposure as a strength.
Nomura and Daiwa are both banking on the introduction this
month of a tax-free investing scheme to encourage individuals to
put more of their $15 trillion of savings into stocks. Over
three million Japanese have filed applications for the accounts,
which offer a five-year tax holiday on dividends and capital
gains and allow individuals to invest about $10,000 each year.
Nomura said profit in its wholesale division, which covers
global markets and investment banking, was roughly flat from the
previous quarter. The 7 percent on-year rise in fixed income
revenues compared favourably with other global investment banks,
many of which suffered steep declines as clients refrained from
trading those products while the U.S. Federal Reserve's stance
on its bond-buying programme remained unclear.
Shares of Nomura closed down 0.7 percent before its earnings
were released, whereas those of Daiwa ended down 0.9 percent.
The benchmark index fell 0.5 percent.