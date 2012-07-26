TOKYO, July 26 Nomura Holdings booked a
fall in quarterly profit on Thursday due to slumping mutual fund
sales and stock trading commissions, while a protracted insider
trading probe is clouding the outlook for Japan's largest
investment bank.
Nomura, whose chief rival in Japan is Daiwa Securities Group
, reported a net profit of 1.89 billion yen ($24.2
million) for the April-June first quarter, against a profit of
17.7 billion yen in the same period last year. The consensus of
eight analysts was for a profit of 500 million yen.
Like other Japanese brokerages, Nomura suffered from the 19
percent year-on-year industry-wide drop in mutual fund sales and
slumping commissions in the latest quarter, when daily turnover
on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell about 10 percent from the same
period last year.
Nomura has also been grappling with losses in Europe and is
awaiting possible sanctions from Japanese financial regulators
for leaking inside information on three public share offerings
it underwrote in 2010.