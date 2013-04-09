LONDON, April 9 Japan's Nomura Holdings
named Jeremy Bennett, a British government adviser on banking,
as the new boss of its European operations on Tuesday.
Bennett, who has been assisting the British government on
the implementation of reforms to separate retail banking from
riskier investment banking operations, will become chief
executive of Nomura in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA)
once he gets approval from regulators, the Japanese bank said.
Nomura is having a tough time in Europe and is trying to cut
costs across the world.
Bennett replaces John Phizackerley, who sources said left
the firm last month. Yasuo Kashiwagi will be interim EMEA CEO
until Bennett is approved.
Bennett is already a non-executive director of Nomura
Capital Markets and has been an adviser to Britain's Financial
Services Authority and the Treasury, and worked for Credit
Suisse between 1997 and 2008.
