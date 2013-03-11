DUBAI/LONDON, March 11 Nomura Holdings' chief executive for Europe, Middle East and Africa, John Phizackerley, has left the Japanese bank, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Japan's biggest investment bank, which is seeking to cut an additional $1 billion in costs, has appointed Yasuo Kashiwagi as an interim replacement for Phizackerley, one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.

A spokesman for the bank in London declined to comment. Phizackerley was appointed to the role in 2011. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair and Anjuli Davies; Editing by Amran Abocar)