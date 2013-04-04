BRIEF-Prime Financial secures 100% stake in Altezza Partners
* Prime secures 100 pct stake in Brisbane firm Altezza partners
LONDON, April 4 Japan's Nomura Holdings is set to name a UK government adviser on banking as the new boss of its European operations, Sky News reported on Thursday.
Sky News said Jeremy Bennett, who has been assisting the UK government on the implementation of reforms to separate retail banking from riskier investment banking operations, is in advanced discussions about becoming chief executive of Nomura in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Nomura declined to comment and the Treasury said it was unable to comment immediately.
Bennett is already a non-executive director of Nomura Capital Markets.
Nomura is having a tough time in Europe and trying to cut costs across the world. John Phizackerley, its previous EMEA chief executive, left last month. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it was taking a significant minority stake in OSIsoft LLC, a privately held maker of industrial software used to manage plants and factories.