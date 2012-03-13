LONDON, March 13 Nomura Holdings, Japan's biggest brokerage, will cut about 30 people from its fixed income business globally, including some senior managers, in an overhaul of the unit's structure under new boss Steve Ashley.

In the rejig led by Ashley, named global head of fixed income earlier this year, one of the European unit's heads, Kieran Higgins, is set to leave, as is Peter Hornick, head of fixed income sales for the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

In all, about 30 people will leave the fixed income team, across all regions, a person familiar with the matter said.

Ashley also announced several new positions and promotions, including Takashi Abiko as head of fixed income sales for Asia Pacific, Yutaka Nakajima as head of fixed income trading for Japan and Des Supple as global head of fixed income research.

In Europe, Georges Assi will become sole head of fixed income, the memo said.

Nomura declined to comment.

The Japanese brokerage, which bought the European and Asian businesses of collapsed U.S. Lehman Brothers in 2008 and which has hired aggressively to build a team in the United States, launched a $1.2 billion cost-cutting drive last year.

A rough period for investment bank trading coupled with a struggle to truly fire up the European operations has weighed on Nomura for some time. Woes in the wholesale division pushed Nomura to its first quarterly loss in more than two years in July-September last year.

Nomura has also experienced a big upheaval at the top of the wholesale division this year, when ex-Lehman boss Jasjit Bhattal left abruptly along with global market head Tarun Jotwani, who was responsible for fixed income, among other units.

Fixed income trading has become a tough division for many investment banks facing stricter capital rules, and several of Nomura's rivals have been cutting headcount there too.

However, Nomura has seen revenues grow in fixed income, including in rocky areas like credit trading this year. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Will Waterman)