* Nomura hires long-short equity trader Michael Rome
* Rome specializes in industrial stocks
* Part of Nomura push to expand U.S. investment bank
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
April 27 Nomura Holdings has hired
Michael Rome, a former trader at the hedge f unds SAC Capital and
Diamondback Capital Management, for its U.S. equities trading
business, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
The hire is Nomura's latest as it builds its North American
operation. The Japanese bank has staffed up and cut down its
U.S. investment banking and capital markets business multiple
times. The latest round of expansion began in 2009 after Nomura
acquired Lehman Brothers' Asian and European businesses and
sought to fill in gaps.
Rome, who joined the Japanese bank in February, is now
managing a long-short equity portfolio on Nomura's trading desk
in New York, said the sources, who each requested anonymity to
avoid damaging business relationships.
Nomura spokesman Jonathan Hodgkinson confirmed that Rome now
works at the bank but declined further comment. Diamondback
spokeswoman Katrina Allen declined to comment.
Rome also declined to comment when reached by phone on
Friday afternoon.
The bank launched a $1.2 billion, cost-cutting plan globally
l ast year, but still continued to hire U.S.-based bankers,
traders and research analysts from Wall Street competitors
inc luding: Gol dman Sachs, Deutsche Bank,
Citadel and Millennium Management.
Nomura's U.S. operation now has 2,350 employees, more than
double the 900 it had in March 2009, and plans to h ire more in
the coming years. The bank recently signed a le ase for a larger
New York office that would allow it to increase staff there by
another 50 percent.
Rome spent three years at Stamford, Connecticut-based
Diamondback after stints at SAC Capital's Sigma Capital hedge
fund and two other New York-based hedge funds, according to his
broker report with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
He also worked at the investment bank Donaldson, Lufkin &
Jenrette in the 1990s.
(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra, editing by Dan Wilchins)