LONDON Dec 5 Japan's Nomura has poached a senior executive from UBS's prized equities division to run equities trading in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, after a management rejig in the business this year.

Nomura said on Monday it had hired Steven Downey, who will also be co-head of derivatives for EMEA. Downey had been head of equity derivatives trading for EMEA at UBS.

The Swiss bank's equities division was hit by a $2.3 billion insider trading scandal in September, but is still considered one of its best businesses. It has been the top European equity research house for 11 consecutive years, according to Thomson Reuters Extel.

Even after top executives resigned in the wake of the losses, UBS has been scaling back other areas, such as fixed-income trading.

The bank suffered a wave of defections earlier this year, but this had been mainly on the merger and acquisition advisory front, however, and not in equities.

Nomura's latest hire comes after several reshuffles in its equities business, starting with the hire of Benoit Savoret, formerly of Lehman Brothers, as joint head of global equities in March.

Rashid Bouzaba, whom Savoret replaced, later left the Japanese investment bank. Abdelkerim Karim, who had been co-head of equities for EMEA with Sam Ruiz, became global head of derivatives but later left the bank, two sources said.

Downey will report to Ruiz, now sole head of equities for EMEA, and Christian Dalban, global head of equities trading. Downey's co-head of equity derivatives for EMEA is Makram Fares.

Like most rivals, including UBS, Nomura has been through a round of job cuts, including in London. The Japanese bank posted a quarterly loss in November and tripled its cost-cutting targets, with Europe set to be the worst hit. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Will Waterman)