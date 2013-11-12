Nov 12 Asian investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it had made a number of hires as it seeks to strengthen its investment banking division.

The firm has hired Edward Aitken as head of Americas retail investment banking. He previously held banking roles at Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets and Viant Group.

Richard Eisenberg has joined Nomura as the head of media investment banking for the Americas after stints at UBS and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ben Adams has joined Nomura's healthcare group where he will cover healthcare services. He has previously worked at Barclays Capital, Bear Stearns and BMO Capital Markets.

Christopher Turner joined Nomura's financial sponsors group from Barclays.

William Hunter joined the bank's global natural resources, group focusing on the mining sector. He has held roles at Jefferies and Teneo Capital.

Georges Azzam has joined Nomura's mergers and acquisitions team as the co-head of Americas M&A. He has held senior roles at Salomon Brothers and Societe Generale.