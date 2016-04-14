* Move to impact 20-30 jobs in Asia excluding Japan

* Asia ex-Japan chief strategist, North Asia sales head leave (Adds details from memo, background, industry context)

HONG KONG, April 14 Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc has cut 20 to 30 jobs in its equities unit in Asia excluding Japan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, just days after the investment bank announced a partial retreat from Europe and the Americas.

The reduced headcount is linked to annual performance and is unrelated to Nomura's Europe and Americas strategy, said the person, who declined to be identified as the information was not public.

Separately, internal memos seen by Reuters showed Nomura's global head of equity strategy and chief strategist for Asia excluding Japan, Michael Kurtz, and its head of equity sales for North Asia, Stanley Wong, were leaving Japan's biggest brokerage.

A Nomura spokesman confirmed the memo content but declined to comment on job cuts.

Job cuts in the region come against the backdrop of Nomura deciding to axe a brokerage unit and hundreds of jobs in Europe and the Americas, sounding a partial retreat from its latest drive to become a global player.

Weaker revenue, rising costs and tighter regulations have dulled returns in the Asia equities business, forcing some global banks to shut or trim operations in the region in the recent past.

Barclays has closed its cash equities business in Asia, while Asia-focused Standard Chartered closed its equities franchise, and France's Societe Generale has shut its India equities research desk. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Denny Thomas and Stephen Coates)