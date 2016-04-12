April 12 Nomura Holdings Inc is laying
off more than two-thirds of its U.S. employees who focus on
leveraged buyouts, people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday, as the Japanese bank announced broad strategic changes
in Europe and the United States to boost profits.
The cuts are part of a strategic decision by the Japanese
lender to back away from the risky, but at times highly
profitable, business of leveraged buyouts, which has come under
pressure as concerns about potential interest rate hikes and the
health of the U.S. economy have rattled the junk bond market.
Nomura will instead focus more on traditional corporate
mergers and acquisitions, the people said, who were not
authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
The sources did not specify the number of layoffs, which
they said included senior members of the leveraged finance and
financial sponsors groups.
Nomura declined to comment.
The staff cuts began on Tuesday as Nomura announced the
strategic changes after losing billions of dollars in its
efforts to expand in Europe and the United States. The bank said
it would disclose full details of those plans on April 27.
Nomura now wants to fashion itself as a boutique investment
bank, targeting large companies rather than private equity firms
as clients, the sources said. Nomura had been investing heavily
in its U.S. operations, with the aim of becoming a full-service
investment bank.
Nomura will continue to work with private equity firms,
though less than before, one of the sources said. The strategy
shift has been driven largely by Nomura Group Chief Operating
Officer Tetsu Ozaki, another source said.
Nomura had tried to take advantage of U.S. regulations
introduced in 2013 to curb the issuance of junk-related loans.
Since the Japanese bank was not subject to those rules, it was
able to offer more aggressive terms to private equity firms
seeking to finance acquisitions.
Mark Epley, former co-chief of Nomura's global financial
sponsors group, and Carl Mayer, who headed leverage finance in
the United States, left the bank on Tuesday, the sources said.
Epley declined to comment. Mayer could not be reached for
comment.
In addition to the leveraged finance and financial sponsors
groups, Nomura has decided to scale back in U.S. equity capital
markets, equity research and securitized products, one of the
sources said.
Nomura had poached several senior leveraged finance and
private equity bankers from large U.S. and European banks to
strengthen the leveraged buyout team. Just five months ago,
Nomura said it planned to invest further in its Americas
operations over the next two to three years, expanding its
mergers and acquisitions advisory services and primary equity
and debt businesses.
Nomura ranked seventh overall for financing leveraged
buyouts in the United States in 2015, ahead of banks like
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc, and up
from No. 12 in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis, Olivia Oran and Mike Stone in
New York; additional reporting by Kristen Haunss in New York;
Editing by Richard Chang)