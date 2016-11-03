SAN FRANCISCO Nov 3 Nomura Holdings Inc banker, Rudy Balseiro, who was head of the equity syndicate, has left for Japanese rival, SMBC Nikko Securities, a unit of bank Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bolsiero, a managing director, had been at Nomura since 2014 and had 25 years of equity capital markets experience with previous roles at Needham & Co and Bear Stearns. He starts his new job in a few weeks.

Nomura declined to comment. Sumitomo could not be reached for comment.

SMBC Nikko has been setting up a niche investment banking team in New York and its chief executive has said the group will grow to about 10 bankers next year.

Richard Eisenberg, who had been head of Nomura's media banking group, joined SMBC Nikko earlier this year.

Nomura also recently lost its head of US mergers and acquisitions, Michael Hill, who departed for a role in natural resources investing at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB). A spokesman for CCPIB confirmed the hire, which was first reported by Bloomberg.

Hill had been Nomura's head of U.S. M&A since January and had worked on building up its U.S. investment banking business since he joined in 2010. Several managing directors that had been part of Nomura's hiring push in the U.S. in recent years have also left the firm.

Industrials banker Frank Kinney will become Nomura's new head of U.S. M&A, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the moves had not yet been announced.

Nomura was ranked 29th in the global M&A league tables this year, down one spot compared to a year ago, and 51st in the U.S. league tables, down 10 spots from a year ago. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by David Gregorio)