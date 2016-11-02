Nov 2 Nomura Holdings Inc will pay more
than $3 million to settle claims that it sold faulty U.S.
residential mortgage-backed securities to two corporate credit
unions, the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) said on
Wednesday.
The settlement covers claims made by the NCUA in 2011 as
liquidating agent for Western Corporate Federal Credit Union and
U.S. Central Federal Credit Union. Nomura did not admit to fault
in agreeing to settle, the NCUA said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)